Brokerages Set Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Price Target at $46.00

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

ALSMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alstom from €48.00 ($53.93) to €47.00 ($52.81) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alstom from €59.00 ($66.29) to €50.00 ($56.18) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Alstom from €43.00 ($48.31) to €41.00 ($46.07) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alstom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

ALSMY opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Alstom has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $5.75.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

