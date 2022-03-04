Brokerages Expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to Post $0.45 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Transcat posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). Transcat had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRNS. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

Shares of Transcat stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $76.99. 226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.49. Transcat has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $101.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.85. The company has a market capitalization of $578.89 million, a P/E ratio of 49.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.73.

In other Transcat news, Director Gary J. Haseley acquired 1,305 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.62 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,453,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after buying an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transcat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. EAM Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 58,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 26,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 9,721 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

