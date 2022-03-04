Brokerages Expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SPX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.31. SPX posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SPX.

Get SPX alerts:

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. SPX had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPXC shares. StockNews.com cut SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair cut SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

SPX stock opened at $50.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. SPX has a 1-year low of $47.05 and a 1-year high of $68.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,520,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of SPX by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,262,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,351,000 after buying an additional 327,361 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,841,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,324,000 after buying an additional 198,537 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPX by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 736,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,948,000 after buying an additional 115,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of SPX by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 332,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,756,000 after buying an additional 109,976 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPX Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX (SPXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.