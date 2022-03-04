Brokerages Expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Ready Capital reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 39.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RC shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Shares of Ready Capital stock opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. Ready Capital has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 1,587.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the third quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

