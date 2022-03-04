Brokerages Expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Will Post Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.92. Palo Alto Networks reported earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Palo Alto Networks.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

PANW has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.34.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total value of $6,529,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total transaction of $776,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,625 shares of company stock worth $15,029,441. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 94,228.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,603 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 5.3% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.5% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 93,925 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,084 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.1% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 26,722 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $13.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $559.89. 41,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,277. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $522.38 and its 200-day moving average is $503.04. The company has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.97 and a beta of 1.36. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $311.56 and a fifty-two week high of $598.96.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.