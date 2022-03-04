Brokerages Expect Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Will Post Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Intrepid Potash’s earnings. Intrepid Potash reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,420%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.23 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Intrepid Potash.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intrepid Potash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

Shares of NYSE IPI opened at $64.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.25. The company has a market cap of $863.18 million, a PE ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 2.06. Intrepid Potash has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $64.00.

In other Intrepid Potash news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 11,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $658,527.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 1,572.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 24,212 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 21.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 9.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 17,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 37.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

