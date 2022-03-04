Brokerages Expect IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.16 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the lowest is $1.15 billion. IHS Markit reported sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full year sales of $4.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

INFO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.40.

Shares of NYSE INFO remained flat at $$108.61 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit has a fifty-two week low of $88.81 and a fifty-two week high of $135.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other IHS Markit news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $665,026.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at approximately $447,732,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 102.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,154,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,487,000 after buying an additional 2,105,596 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,226,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,977,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,023,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

