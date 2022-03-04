Brokerages Expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($1.43) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.18). Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($5.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.82) to ($4.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($4.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.55) to $2.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.62% and a negative net margin of 108.39%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENTA. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $68.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.34. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $40.37 and a twelve month high of $102.00.

In related news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 24,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $1,710,058.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,020,000 after buying an additional 352,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,127,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,282,000 after purchasing an additional 54,887 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,012,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,689,000 after purchasing an additional 53,116 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2,820.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 969,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,090,000 after purchasing an additional 936,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

