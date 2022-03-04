Brokerages Expect Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Equities analysts expect Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diginex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diginex will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Diginex.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Diginex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Diginex stock opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. Diginex has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.45.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Diginex by 1,027.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Diginex in the second quarter worth $82,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diginex in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diginex in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diginex in the third quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.

