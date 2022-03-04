Brokerages Expect Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) will post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arteris’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arteris will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arteris.

Get Arteris alerts:

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 million.

A number of research firms have commented on AIP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arteris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

NASDAQ AIP traded down $1.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,347. Arteris has a twelve month low of $11.48 and a twelve month high of $27.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Arteris during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arteris (Get Rating)

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arteris (AIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.