Brokerages Expect Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) will post ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aadi Bioscience’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the highest is ($0.60). Aadi Bioscience reported earnings per share of ($1.50) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aadi Bioscience will report full-year earnings of ($8.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.24) to ($3.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.04) to ($3.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aadi Bioscience.

Get Aadi Bioscience alerts:

AADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AADI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,584,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 642,809 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aadi Bioscience by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 49,256 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,919,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 1,084.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,454,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,388 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,689,000. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AADI traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $17.02. 3,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,443. The company has a market cap of $355.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.39. Aadi Bioscience has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $49.80.

Aadi Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aadi Bioscience (AADI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aadi Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aadi Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.