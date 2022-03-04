Brokerages Anticipate Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.50) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Verona Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the highest is ($0.48). Verona Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Verona Pharma.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. raised their target price on Verona Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

In related news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 52,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $38,000.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 74,136 shares of company stock valued at $55,015 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Verona Pharma by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNA stock opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.61. Verona Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Verona Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

