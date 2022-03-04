Brokerages Anticipate Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.44 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) will post sales of $16.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tesla’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.33 billion and the highest is $17.85 billion. Tesla reported sales of $10.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year sales of $81.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.37 billion to $93.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $107.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $81.28 billion to $134.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 price target (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $940.09.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.43, for a total transaction of $2,600,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.41, for a total value of $1,558,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,519,739 shares of company stock worth $1,466,596,715. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA stock traded up $7.20 on Tuesday, reaching $846.49. 846,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,934,875. Tesla has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $850.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $957.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $923.17.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

