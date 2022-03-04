Brokerages Anticipate Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to Announce $0.84 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $1.58. Martin Marietta Materials posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year earnings of $13.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.25 to $14.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $17.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.93 to $19.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stephens upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,913,012,000 after buying an additional 590,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,417,929,000 after purchasing an additional 53,775 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,544,443,000 after purchasing an additional 60,234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,781,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,225,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,442,000 after purchasing an additional 875,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $375.73 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $312.42 and a 12-month high of $446.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $396.75 and a 200 day moving average of $392.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 21.75%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

