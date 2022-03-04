Brokerages Anticipate El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $108.60 Million

Equities analysts expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) to announce $108.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $108.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.38 million. El Pollo Loco reported sales of $110.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year sales of $454.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $453.78 million to $454.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $474.91 million, with estimates ranging from $472.65 million to $476.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow El Pollo Loco.

LOCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, El Pollo Loco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

In other news, COO Miguel Lozano sold 25,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $324,813.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 13,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,278,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,525,000 after purchasing an additional 94,622 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares during the period. 47.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LOCO traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $13.01. The company had a trading volume of 182,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,537. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.66 million, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.98. El Pollo Loco has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $20.34.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

