Brokerages Anticipate Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) to Announce -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). Allena Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.
Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allena Pharmaceuticals.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.
Allena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.47. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $44.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.02.
Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.
