Brokerages Anticipate Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) to Announce -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). Allena Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,961,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 809,035 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 29,323 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 214,671 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 407,599 shares during the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.47. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $44.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.02.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.