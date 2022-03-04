Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $700.00 at Mizuho

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $665.00 to $700.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. Argus lifted their price target on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $660.58.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $578.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $237.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $598.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $554.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 29.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.