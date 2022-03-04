Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $700.00 at Mizuho

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $665.00 to $700.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.98% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. Argus lifted their price target on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $660.58.
NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $578.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $237.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $598.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $554.67.
Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.
