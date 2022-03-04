Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $720.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $710.00 to $720.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $659.04.

Shares of AVGO opened at $578.60 on Friday. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $598.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $554.67. The firm has a market cap of $237.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 29.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $1,530,000. BetterWealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

