Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.13 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.78 earnings per share. Broadcom updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Broadcom stock traded down $7.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $578.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,615,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,646. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $419.14 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $598.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $554.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Broadcom alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.33%.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.65.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.