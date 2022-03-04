Broadcom Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $4.10 (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 4.10 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%.

Broadcom has increased its dividend payment by 23.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Broadcom has a dividend payout ratio of 45.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Broadcom to earn $32.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $16.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO stock opened at $578.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $598.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $554.67. The firm has a market cap of $237.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom will post 29.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Broadcom by 21.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $659.04.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.