Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.93

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.93 and last traded at $22.11, with a volume of 10327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

BTVCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Britvic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Britvic in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Britvic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.94.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.19.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.4501 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

Britvic Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTVCY)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

