BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Shares Acquired by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BrightView were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 7.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,157,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,081,000 after buying an additional 82,323 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 385.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 175,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 139,601 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 26.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of BrightView during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,314,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,161,000 after buying an additional 64,756 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. William Blair downgraded shares of BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

In related news, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $82,579,216.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas C. Donnelly purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $86,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BV opened at $13.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.37.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BrightView had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $591.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

