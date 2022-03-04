Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) Short Interest Up 145.1% in February

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, a growth of 145.1% from the January 31st total of 32,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 165,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BLTS opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81. Bright Lights Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.41.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the third quarter worth $100,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bright Lights Acquisition by 25.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

