Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Sets New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 128964 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $962.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 167.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BHG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bright Health Group from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Health Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.23.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 120,000 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $531,600.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bright Health Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Bright Health Group by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 33,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bright Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.78.

Bright Health Group Company Profile (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

