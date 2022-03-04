Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Barclays

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BHG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bright Health Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Health Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Bright Health Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Health Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.68.

Bright Health Group stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.99. The company had a trading volume of 286,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,728,996. Bright Health Group has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.78.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $962.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 167.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bright Health Group will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Health Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Bright Health Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 33,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

