Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 57.52% and a net margin of 79.90%.

Shares of Bridge Investment Group stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.95. 5,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,629. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.13. Bridge Investment Group has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $25.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BRDG shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridge Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRDG. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 764.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Bridge Investment Group by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 81,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bridge Investment Group by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after buying an additional 56,680 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

