Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 825 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Fastenal makes up about 1.7% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FAST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 136.7% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 150.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FAST traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.77. 81,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,600,215. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.57 and a 200-day moving average of $56.87. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 77.02%.

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

