Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $365,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 191,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after acquiring an additional 48,491 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 478,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after acquiring an additional 81,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,436,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,311,000 after acquiring an additional 63,959 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 99,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.40. 734,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,939,402. The stock has a market cap of $188.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.44. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.34 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

