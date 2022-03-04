Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,934 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,260 shares during the period. Ford Motor makes up approximately 1.5% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Ford Motor by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.76. 1,398,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,551,313. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on F. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.24.

In other Ford Motor news, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

