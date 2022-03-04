Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Short Interest Up 84.2% in February

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a growth of 84.2% from the January 31st total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ BREZ opened at $10.28 on Friday. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BREZ. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,971,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 686,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 145.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 28,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in North Richland Hills, Texas.

