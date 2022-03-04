Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $37.01

Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.01 and last traded at $37.47, with a volume of 215150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRZE. William Blair began coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Braze in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.18.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.77.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $63.97 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Braze Inc will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $321,743.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at $1,410,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,086,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,401,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,377,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $663,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

