BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on BrainsWay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BrainsWay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ BWAY traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $7.66. 16,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,098. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.05 million, a P/E ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 1.04. BrainsWay has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the 4th quarter valued at about $494,000. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

BrainsWay Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

