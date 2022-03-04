BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at MKM Partners

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by MKM Partners from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 600 ($8.05) to GBX 500 ($6.71) in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of BP from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of BP from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.58.

Shares of BP stock opened at $28.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BP has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $34.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.77.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. BP had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BP will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.323 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.85%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,005,607 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,669,000 after purchasing an additional 127,316 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in BP by 15.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,910,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,094,000 after buying an additional 258,408 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in shares of BP by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 907,451 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $24,165,000 after purchasing an additional 13,789 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BP by 14.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,980,000 after purchasing an additional 107,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of BP by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 636,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,962,000 after purchasing an additional 46,861 shares in the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

