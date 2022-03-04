BP (LON:BP) PT Lowered to GBX 500 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 600 ($8.05) to GBX 500 ($6.71) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

BP has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BP from GBX 401 ($5.38) to GBX 465 ($6.24) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on BP from GBX 450 ($6.04) to GBX 475 ($6.37) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.39) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.70) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 447.78 ($6.01).

Shares of LON BP opened at GBX 358.45 ($4.81) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £70.21 billion and a PE ratio of 13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 377.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 346.46. BP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 275.85 ($3.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 419.15 ($5.62).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.35%.

In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 410 ($5.50) per share, with a total value of £369 ($495.10). Also, insider Bernard Looney bought 93 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 344 ($4.62) per share, for a total transaction of £319.92 ($429.25).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

