Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.28. Boyd Gaming posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $6.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Boyd Gaming.
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 42.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,299,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,226,000 after buying an additional 212,666 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 4,648.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,209,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,368,000 after purchasing an additional 437,893 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,782,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,091,000 after acquiring an additional 127,315 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,665,000. Institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.
Boyd Gaming stock traded down $2.28 on Friday, reaching $66.82. 30,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,432. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $50.38 and a twelve month high of $72.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.13.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Boyd Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)
Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.
