Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.28. Boyd Gaming posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $6.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 42.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BYD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,299,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,226,000 after buying an additional 212,666 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 4,648.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,209,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,368,000 after purchasing an additional 437,893 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,782,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,091,000 after acquiring an additional 127,315 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,665,000. Institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming stock traded down $2.28 on Friday, reaching $66.82. 30,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,432. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $50.38 and a twelve month high of $72.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

