BOX (NYSE:BOX) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $22.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BOX from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BOX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Get BOX alerts:

Shares of BOX stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.45. The company had a trading volume of 46,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,639. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.94 and its 200 day moving average is $25.47. BOX has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $28.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.97 and a beta of 1.27.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BOX will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $391,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $3,999,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 245,307 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,741. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in BOX by 474.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in BOX in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in BOX in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the third quarter valued at $72,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX Company Profile (Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.