Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Marlowe Partners LP raised its position in Booking by 137.0% during the third quarter. Marlowe Partners LP now owns 9,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 311.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 2.3% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,991,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booking by 5,746.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,102.06 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,053.57 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,429.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2,372.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $86.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.75, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 91.59 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Booking from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,740.58.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

