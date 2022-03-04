boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Now Covered by Grupo Santander

Equities researchers at Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of boohoo group to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.50.

Get boohoo group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHHOF opened at $1.64 on Friday. boohoo group has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.52.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.