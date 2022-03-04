BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 247.2% from the January 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $13.43. The company had a trading volume of 46,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,091. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $17.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.67.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th.
About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund (Get Rating)
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company is headquartered in New York,NY.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund (DMB)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.