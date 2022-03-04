BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 247.2% from the January 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $13.43. The company had a trading volume of 46,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,091. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $17.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 9.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 108,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 9,788 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 6.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 416,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 24,748 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 145,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide as high a level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company is headquartered in New York,NY.

