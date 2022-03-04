BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,800 shares, an increase of 95.5% from the January 31st total of 84,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 549,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BNPQY. Zacks Investment Research cut BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €75.00 ($84.27) to €78.00 ($87.64) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €72.00 ($80.90) to €74.00 ($83.15) in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on BNP Paribas from €64.00 ($71.91) to €69.60 ($78.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.62.

BNPQY opened at $28.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.46. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.48.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

