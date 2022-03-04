BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 412,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 42,611 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AM opened at $10.09 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $11.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.12.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.92% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $216.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.44%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

