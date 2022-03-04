BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 19,741 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Barrington Research cut shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

LKQ stock opened at $46.99 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $60.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. LKQ’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

