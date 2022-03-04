BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,468 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CONMED were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 8.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,023,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,969,000 after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in CONMED by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 780,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,093,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CONMED by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 534,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,928,000 after purchasing an additional 62,928 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CONMED by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 377,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,382,000 after purchasing an additional 28,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter.

CNMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

CNMD stock opened at $143.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $117.06 and a 1-year high of $159.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.07, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.53.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $273.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.45 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

In other CONMED news, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 8,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $1,322,470.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Concannon sold 12,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,762,318.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

