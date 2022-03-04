BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $4.40 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 114.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,064.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $240.89 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.50 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

