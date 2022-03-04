BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 34,421 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 236.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,421 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,108,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,640,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,464,000 after buying an additional 48,092 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Shake Shack by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,733,000 after buying an additional 101,726 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 38.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 330,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,349,000 after acquiring an additional 91,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Shake Shack by 6.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after acquiring an additional 17,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHAK opened at $71.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.18. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $130.00.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.41.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

