BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 86.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,051 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in AMC Networks by 160.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,359,000 after acquiring an additional 178,624 shares during the period. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,164,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,383,000 after buying an additional 107,465 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 170.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 167,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,164,000 after buying an additional 105,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,811,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AMC Networks news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $1,466,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 28.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $42.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.52. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $83.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $803.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.29 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 50.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

