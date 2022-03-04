BMO Capital Markets Lowers Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target to C$200.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$230.00 to C$200.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KXS. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$204.00 to C$213.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Kinaxis in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kinaxis in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kinaxis currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$216.38.

Shares of KXS stock opened at C$147.20 on Monday. Kinaxis has a 12-month low of C$124.05 and a 12-month high of C$229.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$159.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$181.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 36,800.00.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

