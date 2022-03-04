BMO Capital Markets Increases MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$20.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.17% from the company’s current price.

MEG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on MEG Energy to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective (up from C$12.00) on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.70.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE MEG traded up C$0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$17.99. 4,388,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,168. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$6.04 and a 12 month high of C$18.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85. The company has a market cap of C$5.52 billion and a PE ratio of 45.31.

In related news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,297.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,091,880.

About MEG Energy (Get Rating)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.