BMO Capital Markets Increases MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$20.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.17% from the company’s current price.
MEG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on MEG Energy to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective (up from C$12.00) on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.70.
Shares of TSE MEG traded up C$0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$17.99. 4,388,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,168. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$6.04 and a 12 month high of C$18.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85. The company has a market cap of C$5.52 billion and a PE ratio of 45.31.
About MEG Energy (Get Rating)
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
