Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKEP opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $4.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $138.67 million, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.15.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 285,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 11,431 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 15.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 20.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

