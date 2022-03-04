Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

BLMN has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.42.

Shares of BLMN opened at $23.51 on Tuesday. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $32.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 177.48%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $4,613,902.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

